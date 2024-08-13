After several weeks of rumors, teaser trailers and gossip, Google has finally revealed its plans for the event Made by Google tonight officially unveiled its new series of Android smartphones Pixel 9, which includes respectively Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro And Google Pixel 9 Pro XLwith the exception of Google Pixel 9 Pro Foldwhich will not be available for the Italian territory and for which we refer you to our article for further information.

The company confirmed 7 years of operating system updatesthus ensuring greater durability over time. The technical specifications announced by Google roughly confirm much of the information leaked over the course of these weeks: let’s discover them together, comparing the differences between the various models.

Google Pixel 9: Technical specifications and colors Let’s start first of all from the “basic” model, Google Pixel 9: the new smartphone features a Actua OLED display at 422 PPI from 6.3 inches diagonal and 20:9 aspect ratio, with resolution 1080 x 2424 pixels and a maximum brightness peak set at 1800 nits, exceeding the previous model by 35%. The display is also protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2also present on the back of the smartphone. The HDR support It also allows you to have maximum contrast for every multimedia content. With Google Pixel 9 you will be able to take extraordinary photos, thanks to the presence of the 50 megapixel main sensoraccompanied by a new 48 megapixel ultrawide camerawhich allows you to take close-ups with Macro. The smartphone’s design has been completely renewed, with the opaque glass back and the shiny metal side parts. Google Pixel 9 The real heart of the Google Pixel 9 is represented by its Google Tensor G4 processorwhich combined with 12GB RAM guarantees excellent performance. Great focus has been placed on GeminiGoogle’s proprietary artificial intelligence, which provides access to many interesting features. Among all of them, we particularly recall “Add me“, which will allow for add a subject inside a photo previously taken without himthus managing to include the photographer as well. Honorable mention also for Gemini Livewhich will allow you to interact even more naturally with Google’s artificial intelligence for any type of request, from finding a gift to organizing an outing with friends. Improvements are also planned for theWeather Appwhich will present even more accurate information than in the past, thanks to the contribution of Gemini Dwarf for creating daily reports. The smartphone will be available in two storage capacities, 128 GB And 256 GB. Finally, we remind you that Google Pixel 9 will be available in the following colors: Obsidian Black, Clay grey, Matcha Green And Peony rose.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: specifications and colors The main novelty of Google Pixel 9 Pro compared to the base model is the presence of 16GB RAMwhich translates into even better performance than the standard model and last year. Although the diagonal and aspect ratio are shared with the Google Pixel 9, the display in this case is of the Super Actua and presents a 495 PPI density. Substantial differences are also expected for the camera sector with the additional presence of the 48 megapixel telephoto lens And 5x zoomin addition to the optical zoom of the main camera which reaches a maximum of 10x. The presence of the functionality is also very interesting 30x High Definition Zoom. Google Pixel 9 Pro One of the most interesting features of the Google Pixel 9 Pro compared to the standard model is theFree one-year subscription to Google One AI Premiumwhich allows you to have immediate access to Gemini Advanced and well 2TB of storage space in the cloud. Unlike the base model, the Google Pixel 9 Pro will feature 4 memory cuts128GB, 256GB, 512GB and finally 1TB.

Google Pixel 9 Pro will be available in the colors Black Obsidian, Crete Grey, Grey Green and finally Rose Quartz.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: specifications and colors As you might guess from its name, the strong point of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is undoubtedly represented by the 171 mm Super Actua displaywhich in this case presents a 6.8 inch diagonalwith resolution 1344 x 2992 pixels and a density of 486 PPI. The weight has increased slightly compared to the two models mentioned above, settling at 221 grams. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL A leap forward is also expected for autonomy, thanks to the 5060 mAh battery capacity and a faster charging feature than the other two models, with the 70% charge achievable in just 30 minutes. Also in this case, the 4 memory cuts of 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB are expected. Similar to its “little brother”, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available in the colors Black Obsidian, Crete Grey, Grey Green and finally Rose Quartz.

Italian prices and release date The entire Pixel 9 series is available for pre-order from today respectively on Google Store, Amazon, MediaWorld and Unieuro. All models will be on sale starting next August 22ndwith the starting prices that we report below: Google Pixel 9: €899

Google Pixel 9 Pro: €1099

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: €1199 If you are interested in the new Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 3 earphones, also very recently announced, we refer you to our dedicated news. Finally, we would like to point out that the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it has already got their hands on the new smartphones, so stay on our pages because in the coming weeks you will find reviews of the basic 9 and the 9 Pro XL.