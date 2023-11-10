Today’s Amazon offers allow us to purchase a Google Pixel 7a which is now on sale at the historic low price. Let’s see the promotion.
Google Pixel 7a, the main features
Here is the complete technical sheet of the Google Pixel 7a
- Dimensions: 152 x 72.9 x 9mm
- Weight: 193.5 grams
- Display:
- 6.1″ AMOLED
- FHD+ 1080 x 2400 resolution
- Refresh rate at 90 Hz
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- System on Chip: Google Tensor G2
- GPU: Mali-G710 MP7
- RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 type
- Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1 type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 64 MP, f/1.89
- Ultra-Wide 13 MP, f/2.2 120°
- Front camera:
- Main Wide 13 MP, f/2.2 95°
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e
- Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptX HD
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Barometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Fingerprint
- Colors:
- Anthracite grey
- White ice
- Heavenly
- Coral
- Drums: 4385 mAh
- Memory and price:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB | €509
