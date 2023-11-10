Alex Marquez enjoys advantage between the two contenders. In the second free practice session of the Malaysian GP of the MotoGP it is in fact the Spaniard of the Ducati Gresini who sets the best time, slightly breaking up the world championship fight between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who enter the ten, with 8th and 1st respectively. 2nd time trial. In 1.58.823 Alex Marquez puts everyone in line showing himself in great form on the Sepang circuit: his time at the end of the session takes the lead from Martin who had been the best in FP1 and always in form also in the second session. The Spaniard from Ducati Pramac, who trails Bagnaia in the World Championship by 13 points, stops 174 thousandths behind Marquez, but seems very comfortable on the Malaysian track. In the second session, Bagnaia recovered from 15th place in the first round, in which he hadn’t set the time anyway, and got into the rhythm with the usual methodical progression: he was 8th at 0.597 with some inaccuracies in the first attack on the tempo and the feeling that can only grow over the weekend.