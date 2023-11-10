In the second session the Spaniard from Ducati Gresini precedes his compatriot from Pramac and the KTMs of Miller and Binder. Aprilia fifth with Vinales, while Pecco is in the top 10 with the 8th fastest time, 6 tenths from the top
Alex Marquez enjoys advantage between the two contenders. In the second free practice session of the Malaysian GP of the MotoGP it is in fact the Spaniard of the Ducati Gresini who sets the best time, slightly breaking up the world championship fight between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who enter the ten, with 8th and 1st respectively. 2nd time trial. In 1.58.823 Alex Marquez puts everyone in line showing himself in great form on the Sepang circuit: his time at the end of the session takes the lead from Martin who had been the best in FP1 and always in form also in the second session. The Spaniard from Ducati Pramac, who trails Bagnaia in the World Championship by 13 points, stops 174 thousandths behind Marquez, but seems very comfortable on the Malaysian track. In the second session, Bagnaia recovered from 15th place in the first round, in which he hadn’t set the time anyway, and got into the rhythm with the usual methodical progression: he was 8th at 0.597 with some inaccuracies in the first attack on the tempo and the feeling that can only grow over the weekend.
Who could enter the Bagnaia-Martin world championship battle is KTM: the Austrian manufacturer places its bikes in third and fourth place, with Jack Miller (+0.409) ahead of his teammate Brad Miller (+0.484), demonstrating a good pace. Fifth was the Aprilia of Maverick Vinlaes (+0.489), while his teammate Aleix Espargaro argued with his RS-GP: he was only 20th after four crashes during the day, three of which in FP2. Sixth Luca Marini, the first of the Italians, with the Ducati VR46.
The top ten who access directly to Q2 complete: 7. Fabio Quartararo with Yamaha (+0.576); 9. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and 10. Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac). The first of the excluded is Franco Morbidelli, 11th ahead of Enea Bastianini: for them, as for Fabio Di Giannantonio (14th) and Marc Marquez (15th), access to Q2 will pass through Q1.
