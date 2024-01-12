BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has announced the release date for SAND LANDthe game based on the manga by Akira Toriyama part of a cross-media project that involves the creation of a film and an anime series.

SAND LAND will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC from the next one 25 April in Japan and since April 26, 2024 in Europe. We can see below a new trailer dedicated to the title.

SAND LAND – Trailer with release date

SAND LAND will be available from April 26, 2024! Reservations open! The scorching sun of SAND LAND will shine early this year. In fact, the game based on the original work by Akira Toriyama will be available from April 26, 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Immerse yourself in the world of SAND LAND and discover more details about his universe in this new trailer: https://youtu.be/zddym0_sSRk Join Beelzebub, the prince of demons, his companion Thief and Sheriff Rao to explore the vast desert and face the royal army in various customizable vehicles. This unlikely team of humans and demons will embark on a fantastic adventure in search of the legendary source, capable of putting an end to the terrible drought that has affected the entire world. Together, they will travel beyond Sand Land into uncharted territory. You can pre-order now SAND LAND in three different editions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition (available digitally only), and Collector's Edition.

