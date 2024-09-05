Directly from the IFA 2024 Berlin which is taking place these days, interesting news is coming regarding some Google services, which will soon be coming to Windows on Arm The CEO of spoke out on this subject Qualcomm Cristiano Amon, who announced the arrival of the services today NordVPN and ExpressVPN on new-generation laptops, powered by the new series chips Qualcomm Snapdragon X with ARM architecture. This will be followed by the Google Drive coming to Windows on Arm expected by the end of this year: let’s discover together all the details of the above-mentioned services.

The arrival is expected in the next few months

Over the last few months we have witnessed the absence of apps VPN And Google Drive on the latest PC Copilot+given the need for an update for Windows on Arm. At the moment it is not possible to use Google Drive inside notebooks with Snapdragon processors based on ARM architecturebut it looks like things will change dramatically over the next few months, probably following significant persuasion work on Google by the work of Qualcomm And Microsoft.

Snapdragon X Plus 8-core

With the announcement of a new 8-core Snapdragon X chipin fact, it is clear that Qualcomm intends to expand the Copilot+ PCs, enhanced by the help of artificial intelligence, to a wider user base, thus making them cheaper and accessible to everyone. Among the recently presented models we recall in particular ASUS Vivobook S 15 And Dell Inspiron 14both characterized by decidedly affordable prices.