Over the last few hours, Google has announced the arrival of its service on Windows on Arm by the end of this year.
Directly from theIFA 2024 Berlin which is taking place these days, interesting news is coming regarding some Google services, which will soon be coming to Windows on ArmThe CEO of spoke out on this subject QualcommCristiano Amon, who announced the arrival of the services today NordVPN and ExpressVPN on new-generation laptops, powered by the new series chips Qualcomm Snapdragon X with ARM architecture. This will be followed by theGoogle Drive coming to Windows on Armexpected by the end of this year: let’s discover together all the details of the above-mentioned services.
The arrival is expected in the next few months
Over the last few months we have witnessed the absence of apps VPN And Google Drive on the latest PC Copilot+given the need for an update for Windows on Arm. At the moment it is not possible to use Google Drive inside notebooks with Snapdragon processors based on ARM architecturebut it looks like things will change dramatically over the next few months, probably following significant persuasion work on Google by the work of Qualcomm And Microsoft.
With the announcement of a new 8-core Snapdragon X chipin fact, it is clear that Qualcomm intends to expand the Copilot+ PCs, enhanced by the help of artificial intelligence, to a wider user base, thus making them cheaper and accessible to everyone. Among the recently presented models we recall in particular ASUS Vivobook S 15 And Dell Inspiron 14both characterized by decidedly affordable prices.
Desktop PCs with Snapdragon chips coming soon?
Added to this are Amon’s statements regarding a possible future arrival of Snapdragon chips inside the Desktop PC. In fact, currently the only computers with Snapdragon chips are portable notebooks.
Coming back to upcoming services, we don’t know the exact release date at the moment. Google Drive on Windows on Arm, which will presumably happen in last months of 2024: all that remains for us to do is wait for further updates on the matter from Google, which we are sure will not be long in coming in the coming weeks or months.
#Google #Drive #Coming #Windows #Arm
Leave a Reply