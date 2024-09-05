With two months to go until the holding of elections in the United Stateswhere millions of voters will be able to choose between the Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and the Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harrisit is necessary for citizens follow certain steps to register before the date in order to be enabled.

Millions of citizens will head to the specified locations on November 5th to vote in the us electionswhere they will define the future of the country through their vote. To do so, first They must register on the vote.gov website and choose the state in which they are located..

To continue with the registration process, voters have three alternatives: do it online (in most states), continue the process by email (except in Wisconsin, Wyoming, New Hampshire, and North Dakota) or register in person.

During the registration process, it is important Check that it is up to date and contains the most recent information on name, address and state.as well as confirming that it is not classified as “inactive”.

In case that be a US citizen and are living in another countryyou can exercise your right to vote by registering and requesting an absentee ballot, after which You will need to complete a Federal Post Card application.

Voters this year will choose between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Deadlines to register to vote in California, Florida and Texas

As in most states except North Dakota, voter registration is required, Everyone has different deadlines to complete the process.While in some states registration closes a month before the election date, in others citizens have time to register until the election day.

In it state of texasthe citizens You can register up to one month before the established dateso this year They will be able to do so until October 5th inclusive. Along those lines, Florida State Allows Voter Registration Up to 29 Days Before Election Daywhich This year it corresponds to Monday, October 7th.

A particular case is that of California, where citizens have more time to complete the process. In the Sunshine State, Voters can register up to 15 days before the electionand this year the deadline is October 21st.