Google Calendar is just one of the many tools offered by Google which over the years has become part of many working realities. To mark appointments, meetings, and to schedule events and invite colleagues and more to participate, Calendar has always proved to be more than useful and efficient, and thinking precisely of the needs of workers, Google has now introduced a new function which might actually come in handy!

Google Calendar: Now we can report our working hours!

Google Calendar has recently introduced a very interesting function that allows users to specify day by day the hours in which they are in the office. For example you can set the working position at certain times as “Home” and at other times as “Office”.

It is certainly not a substantial difference but in practice it can make a difference, so that colleagues can know when it is available for questions or meetings. If you also want to take advantage of the option, just click on “Create” and select “Job positions”.

The feature is currently being rolled out and you will only be able to access it if you have a Workspace subscription. In any case, we advise you to take advantage of the novelty properly and you will be able to find all the advantages yourself!