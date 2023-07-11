Member countries of the military alliance discuss the strengthening of the organization and war in Ukraine; event runs until wednesday (12.jul)

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) leaders meet in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania, this Tuesday (July 11, 2023) for the 4th summit of the military alliance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The meeting aims to discuss, among other topics, Ukraine’s candidacy, Sweden’s accession and the strengthening of the military alliance. The event will last 2 days, going until Wednesday (12.Jul).

The summit should have as its central theme the definition of the relationship between NATO and Ukraine, in the face of repeated appeals by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the eastern European country to receive an invitation to the alliance in Vilnius. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that Kiev will not become a member during the war, but said the summit was intended to bring Ukraine closer to NATO.

US President Joe Biden, who will attend the summit, had also stated on Sunday (July 9), before starting his trip to Europe, that Ukraine is not ready to join NATO. He said the war needed to end before the organization could consider adding the country under Zelensky’s leadership.

The North American’s concern is that the alliance may be “dragged” into war with Russia because of the organization’s mutual defense pact. Ukrainians applied for membership in September 2022, when the war was already raging.

SWEDISH MEMBERSHIP

The military alliance’s meeting in Lithuania will also discuss Sweden’s entry into the bloc, which applied for membership in May 2022. Initially, Swedish membership of the organization was denied by both Hungary and Turkey, which are already on the list of 31 countries belonging to the alliance. In order to have new members in the organization, it is necessary that all member countries approve the candidacy.

On Monday (July 10), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backtracked and said he would vote in favor of Sweden if the EU (European Union) approves Turkey’s entry into the economic bloc. “First, pave the way for Turkey’s membership of the European Union. Then we will pave the way for Sweden, just as we paved the way for Finland.”he said.

Turkey’s opposition to Sweden’s membership is related to its hosting of members of militant groups, mainly the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which Erdogan accuses of organizing demonstrations and funding terrorist groups. Ankara reached an agreement to give its approval to the Swedish entry, but backed down by alleging non-compliance with the promise to extradite Kurdish separatists.

Also on Monday (July 10), after a meeting with Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, of Sweden, the Turkish president agreed to take the Swedish request to the Parliament of Turkey. The European Union also agreed to accelerate the accession of the Turks to the economic bloc.

MEMBER COUNTRIES

Also known as the Atlantic Alliance, NATO was founded in 1949 with the aim of acting as an obstacle to Soviet expansion in Europe after World War II. The 12 founding members of the alliance are: United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway and Portugal.

Today the organization is made up of 31 countries, with Finland being the 31st member to form the military organization since April this year. In total, 12 countries joined NATO in the last two decades. Montenegro and North Macedonia are among the most recent additions – they joined in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

NATO’s so-called open-door policy, as outlined in Article 10 of the treaty, allows the membership of any European country that can improve and contribute “for the security of the North Atlantic region”. Currently, 3 countries are classified as “aspiring members”namely Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is the second conflict in 15 years against the backdrop of NATO expansion in Eastern Europe. In 2008, the indication that Georgia could join the military alliance led the country to launch offensives in the breakaway region of South Ossetia with humanitarian justifications. Georgia formally applied for membership in 2022.

DEFENSE EXPENSES

NATO allies are expected to endorse a Defense Production Action Plan to increase the organization’s military capacity, as well as make a greater commitment in relation to the minimum investment of 2% of the Gross Domestic Product destined annually to military expenses.

In 2014, NATO determined that member countries must invest, by 2024, at least 2% of GDP in defense. But the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022 made European countries rethink the amount of resources allocated to national protection.

The estimate of the military alliance shows that only 11 of the 31 members of the organization will reach the goal in 2023. The allies that will manage to meet the minimum requirement of 2% are the United States, Great Britain, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Romania , Hungary, Latvia and Slovakia.

In Vilnius, leaders will review defense plans the alliance drew up during the Cold War, detailing how NATO would respond to a possible Russian attack. Along with regional defense plans, the alliance will also guide member nations on how to upgrade their military and logistical strengths.

Allies are also expected to show how they intend to implement NATO’s target, agreed at the 2022 Madrid summit, to put more than 300,000 troops on alert to confront Russia if necessary.

The leaders of Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea, as well as the European Union, are also attending the Vilnius Summit.