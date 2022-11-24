The developers of Goodbye Volcano High I am became active again, after a long period of silence, which had led many to think that the game had been cancelled. Instead this evening, surprisingly, the Steam page was updated with some new images and the long-awaited official announcement has arrived

Let’s see the pictures:

For those who don’t know it, Goodbye Volcano High is a narrative adventure exclusive to the PS5 console, which will also be released on PC. The game was announced practically together with the Sony console, only to be postponed to a later date.

After months in which no information on the matter was published, the KO_OP development studio broke the delay, apologized and announced that it will now be more constant in publishing updates.

For the rest, there is still no official release date and no explanation has been given for the situation. The images of them show some moments of the game, difficult to decode since very little is known about them. Surely there will be music and lots of color.