Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil breaks the lock with Richarlison’s goal

The Brazil team suffered to break the fence of Serbia and open the scoring this Thursday in the debut of both teams in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

It was richarlison the one who cleared the way with two goals, one of opportunism, and the other of a brilliant caper.

Brazil’s first goal came in the 62nd minute when Neymar invented an individual move that was complemented by Richarlison, located in the indicated place.

The attacker reappeared with another great goal, the best so far in the World Cup, with a great caper. It was 2-0.

SPORTS

More sports news