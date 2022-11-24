Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil breaks the lock with Richarlison’s goal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Richarlison scored for Brazil.
Richarlison scored for Brazil.
The team took longer than necessary to score in its debut in Qatar.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 24, 2022, 03:40 PM
The Brazil team suffered to break the fence of Serbia and open the scoring this Thursday in the debut of both teams in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
It was richarlison the one who cleared the way with two goals, one of opportunism, and the other of a brilliant caper.
Brazil’s first goal came in the 62nd minute when Neymar invented an individual move that was complemented by Richarlison, located in the indicated place.
The attacker reappeared with another great goal, the best so far in the World Cup, with a great caper. It was 2-0.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 24, 2022, 03:40 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Qatar #World #Cup #Brazil #breaks #lock #Richarlisons #goal
Leave a Reply