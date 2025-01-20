We live in an era where users have more choice than ever. Nowadays we have hundreds of contents at our disposal including television programs, series, movies and documentaries, however, it coincides that this is when we have the most problems when it comes to sitting down to watch something.

And if you are not sure what you are going to watch, you can spend hours browsing to find the ideal series or movie for that moment. This is because now traditional “zapping” has become infinite due to the number of options we have.

It is a fact that finding what to see has become a puzzle that causes users to spend almost more time looking for what to see than they spend watching it. That’s where JustWatch was born, a free app that is responsible for showing you the content most related to your preferences from among the entire almost infinite catalog of different streaming platforms.

This is possible because said platform is updated with all the series, movies and other content offered by the main streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Movistar+, Sky, Filmin, Rakuten TV, Apple TV+ or Disney+ among others.

Although you will only have to select those to which you have accessand then choose five contents that you like and from there The app’s algorithm will analyze your tastes and preferences to offer you an ideal result for you. It can also be the other way around, and if you have a movie between your eyebrows, the app will inform you which platform it is on.

The platform is available through the web, its specific app for TV and mobile applications for iOS and Android.