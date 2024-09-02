Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered rewards and protection to anyone who offers information about the 43 missing youth from Ayotzinapa.

“We are ready, it is my word and I have the authority to give rewards and help to those who give us information.”

“If they give us information and we find the young people, whoever gives the information will be rewarded, protected and recognized by us. So that’s why I don’t lose faith that we can still do something in these days,” the President offered during his morning press conference. He also denounced that there are many interests that do not want the young people to be found.

“We are rushing with Ayotzinapa. We have a meeting this afternoon because we want to continue moving forward, especially to find the young people. We are giving priority to all the information that is needed to find the young people. It has always been the most important thing,” said the President.

REFORMA reported that on August 27, after meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the parents of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa expressed disappointment and agreed not to return with him. “The parents’ position is that this is the last meeting. We do not see conditions for a next meeting,” said Vidulfo Rosales, the parents’ lawyer. “We did not end well with this Government, we ended badly. However, a new Government is coming, we hope that in that one the dialogue can be rebuilt, the case can be put back on track.” The lawyer added that in the last meetings there were only confrontations. “The parents were very clear in the sense of saying: there is no point in coming to confront us when (there are) no substantive, substantial results. The President also agreed in the sense that it is no longer him,” he mentioned. Vidulfo Rosales indicated that AMLO responded to them that if they have something relevant to inform them, they will make the corresponding call. The lawyer considered that at the beginning of the Government there was will and important progress until 2021, when a significant number of people were arrested, the remains of two students were found and soldiers were arrested. But since 2022 the case has stagnated. “When the investigation touched the strings of the Army, we began with confrontations, the investigation fell into a rut and there it remained, unfortunately it was no longer possible, let’s hope that with the new Government it can be redirected,” said Rosales.