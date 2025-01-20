The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóopresented this Monday the ‘Valencia Plan’an initiative that seeks to reconstruct the damage caused by the DANA of October 29 with an investment of 12,000 million euros for ten years. The presentation took place at the headquarters of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV) located in the capital, in an event in which the leader of the popular party was accompanied by the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and the general secretary of the party, Cuca Gamarra.

According to Feijóo, this investment will double that carried out by the State in the Valencian Community to date. Furthermore, they estimate that the plan will generate in the economy as a whole 30,000 million euros of direct GDP, 450,000 jobs and a fiscal return of 7,600 million euros. “Valencia has experienced a national emergency, and it is essential that there be a national response,” said the popular leader during the presentation event.

The ‘Valencia Plan’ is structured based on five key areas for “the development and recovery” of the Community: Water, Housing, Environment, Mobility and Industrial Estates. Thus, its main objectives include the improvement of hydraulic infrastructure to prevent floods and manage water, the promotion of urban regeneration and housing, the modernization of transport infrastructure and the implementation of measures for waste management, among others. .

1. Water

One of the pillars of the plan is the water management and flood preventionwith a budget of 2,995 million euros allocated to 11 priority actions, the execution of which would depend on the General Administration of the State.

This point also includes a Special Plan for the Albufera Natural Park endowed with 210 million euros – to be developed through collaboration agreements with the Valencia City Council – for its recovery through collectors, dredging and remodeling.

In addition, three actions are specified in hydraulic infrastructure with a total investment of 1,745 million euros. The first, for sanitation, purification and reuse, endowed with 775 million euros; another focused on supply infrastructure, with a budget of 670 million euros; and a final one focused on irrigation and agricultural infrastructure, with a budget of 300 million euros.





2. Housing

Regarding the housing area, the ‘Valencia Plan’ of the Popular Party includes actions to undertake urban regeneration processes through the implementation of temporary and extraordinary measures to declare the projects of public utility. It is about establishing a more agile framework to facilitate buildability adjustments, allow transfers of use, use remnants of buildability and make elevations and elevations.

Likewise, the plan covers the integration into the urban design of the protection against natural phenomena. As specified in the document, reconstructions “must take into account the greater or lesser risk of flooding”, adding sustainable urban drainage systems for stormwater management. To this end, a call for ideas competition and a study for urban regeneration will be carried out.

3. Environment

On the other hand, the document contemplates a budget of 305 million euros for the waste and sludge management. The actions include a ‘Plan for sealing and conditioning landfills, waste and sludge management’, as well as an expansion of landfills and waste treatment capacity.





4. Mobility

The mobility area considers actions in road infrastructure, railway infrastructure, state ports and airports:

Road infrastructure:

Bypass A-7 Valencia: budget of 235 million euros for a 12-kilometer stretch between CV-35 and the A-3.

budget of 235 million euros for a 12-kilometer stretch between CV-35 and the A-3. Actions in the Valencian Community: budget of 284 million euros for 18 priority actions by the General State Administration.

Railway infrastructure:

Mediterranean Corridor: five priority actions endowed with 2,631 million euros to improve competitiveness through the structuring of the Community.

five priority actions endowed with 2,631 million euros to improve competitiveness through the structuring of the Community. Conventional Network: two priority actions, one on the Sagunto-Teruel-Zaragoza axis, and another on the Font de San Lluís-Almussafes bypass, with a budget of 132 million euros.

two priority actions, one on the Sagunto-Teruel-Zaragoza axis, and another on the Font de San Lluís-Almussafes bypass, with a budget of 132 million euros. Commuter Plan: 27 actions with a budget of 1,425 million euros.

State Ports: budget of 684 million euros for the Intermodal Terminal of the port of Castellón, the new container terminal of the port of Valencia, the southern terminal of the Serpis Dock in Gandía and the expansion of dock 19 of the port of Alicante.

Airports: budget of 1,111 million euros for actions at the three airports in the Community: Valencia Airport (Manises), Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport and Castellón Airport.





5. Industrial Estates

For this last point, the Popular Party estimates an investment of 522 million through four main objectives. First of all, a ‘Urban recovery plan’ for the differentiation of rainwater and wastewater in these areas, endowed with 270 million; as well as a security improvement in industrial estates through perimeter fencing and video surveillance, with a budget of 8.7 million euros.

On the other hand, there will be a performance of activity support in the industrial estates through business incubators and coworkingendowed with 238 million euros, in addition to an analysis and protection of contaminated areas through a ‘Pollution monitoring and prevention plan’, with an investment of five million euros.