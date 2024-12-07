find a tenth of the Christmas Lottery may end up being more of a problem than a blow luck. The friends of others and those who suddenly really encounter it should know that if next December 22, the day on which the long-awaited extraordinary draw, chance wants that number to end up being awarded with the fat man, be very careful if it crosses our mind to charge it. You may be committing a crime of misappropriation, included in the Penal Code and which requires the return of the amount received. Previously, the owner had to ‘protect’ it, after filing a complaint with the competent authorities.

As detailed State Lotteries and BettingIf a tenth of the Christmas Lottery disappears, it is advisable to file a complaint. If said tenth is awarded, the client can appear in court with the complaint so that the corresponding process can begin. Thus, far from being lucky, whoever finds a tenth for the draw for the Christmas lottery and collect it without being yours and it is claimed by another person, you may find yourself with a problem.

Although the tickets are not nominativethe acquisition generates possession by the buyer, according to the Legal News portal. This issue has arisen as a result of several rulings in which people who found winning tickets have been forced to return the amount of the prize and also the legal expenses corresponding to the true owner of the ticket.

It is advisable at the same time take a photo of the tenth once we buy it and it is even recommended to write down the number of the National Identity Document on the back of the tenth itself to prove that it belongs to us. Once we file a complaint with the National Police, Civil Guard or the Guard Court, the payment of said prize could be paralyzed until a judge decides who it belongs to, as detailed by Legálitas.

What happens if a tenth or receipt is damaged?

If the winning tenth or receipt is deterioratedthe client must appear at a Lottery point of sale, fill out the form ‘Prize payment request‘, sign it and provide the tenth or damaged receipt, which will be sent to Lotteries for authentication.

Until when can prizes be collected?

When it comes to collecting a tenth of the Christmas Lottery we must have a date in mind: next March 24, 2025. That day ends the period for the right to collect the prizes from the Extraordinary Draw on December 22. It is the period in which the payment expirescounted from the day after the children of SanIldefonso sing the awards.





Where is a prize collected?

If the prizes are less than 2,000 euros For each tenth or receipt, they can be collected exclusively at one of the 10,884 points of sale in the Lottery commercial networkstarting on the afternoon of December 22. In this case, the prize can be collected in cash or through the Bizum system, since Lottery points of sale were the first physical businesses in Spain to incorporate this system as a method of payment for their bets and collection of their minor prizes. If the prizes accumulate an amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euros, they will be collected in the authorized financial entities: BBVA and CaixaBank.