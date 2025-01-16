The flat belly mission is always very complicated. And more with the beginning of the year 2025. Although the abdominals and the numerous sports disciplines that address from all areas they propose flashy things To achieve this, we must not lose sight of other fundamental aspects.

To take into account

Yeah we talk about the way we eatthe foods we use in our meals and how we combine them or the How we take care of our abdominal muscles. Something that has generated some controversy in social networksespecially in ‘x‘ (formerly known as Twitter).

Hence the doctor Edmond Hakimi has recommended two supplements in ‘She Finds‘What should you take to have a flat stomach. Known by many people, probiotics and Omega-3 fatty acids are the best options, according to the expert.

In depth

On the one hand, probiotics contain beneficial bacteria that promote a healthy intestinal microbiome, which plays a determining role in digestion. “They help balance intestinal bacteria, which significantly affects weight and abdominal fat storage“said the specialist.

And an intestinal microbiome healthier can regulate hormones such as leptin and ghrelinwhich influences hunger and fat storage. Additionally, probiotics can help reduce inflammation in the gut, which is often linked to bloating and central obesity.

On the other hand, it has been shown that Omega-3s, particularly EPA and DHA present in fish oil, increase fat oxidation. And they’re not just good at that: they improve the body’s ability to completely break down fats for energywhich can help reduce overall body fat, including abdominal fat.

“Omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in fish oil, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. They may help in metabolism of fats, which could help reduce visceral fat (the fat deeper that is stored around the abdominal organs)”, concluded Hakimi.