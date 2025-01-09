The duel goes from being scheduled on Sunday the 19th at 2:00 p.m. to Saturday the 18th at 6:30 p.m.



01/09/2025



LaLiga has announced several modifications to the schedules for matchday 20 of the First Division and one of them affects the Real Betis. And the thing is that Javier Tebas’ organization had announced the meeting between the green and white team and the Deportivo Alavés for Sunday, January 19, starting at 2:00 p.m., at the Benito Villamarín stadium, but the date of the match has been advanced to Saturday, January 18, starting at 6:30 p.m.

This advance means that the Verdiblancos have less rest between their Copa del Rey duel against Barcelona on Wednesday, January 15, until this clash against the Vitorian team at home.

Betis has already scheduled its calendar with the duel in Valladolid this Saturday the 11th at 4:15 p.m., the Copa with the Barcelona at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday the 15th, the league against Alavés on Saturday the 18th at 6:30 p.m. and the visit to Majorca also on Saturday but January 25 at 2:00 p.m.

The Verdiblancos would have a cup match in quarter finalsif they pass against Barcelona, ​​for February 5, while in the Conference they will compete against Genk on February 13 and 20, with times yet to be determined.