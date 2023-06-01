THE SECRETARIAT OF National Defense (Sedena) has had enough of the lack of agreements between the different unions that are disputing the payment made by the government of the 4T of the assets of Mexicana de Aviación.

Therefore, the hosts of the general Luis Cresencio Sandoval they gave up giving that name to the new state airline that every day finds it more difficult to rise through the skies, at least this year.

The lawsuit that some 400 retirees hold with pilots, flight attendants, ground workers and trusted employees, who are assisted by an award that gives them preference in time, has frozen the brand.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised that the airline would start operating in December. It already has a director: Sergio Montaño, but he has neither a business plan nor a work team.

Come on, Sedena doesn’t even have enough capital to lease even five planes, of the ten that were assured at the time would make up the company’s initial fleet.

The military has barely the equivalent of 100 million dollars in budget for this new airlines project, money that it believes will be enough to get a fleet of ten aircraft.

The manufacturer Boeing has reported that it will deliver ten turnkey units this year. But what he hasn’t told them is that they are brand new, costing $100 million each.

If maintenance services and spare parts are added, the sum of those ten planes implies a total outlay of some 1.5 billion dollars that the republican austerity government does not have.

To all of the above, add a critical roadmap, of at least nine regulatory and financial aspects to comply with and that make it impossible to correct them in the next seven months.

1. AOC activation procedure.

2. Workshop authorization process.

3. Recruitment, training, hiring and authorization before the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) of each employee

4. Comply with the AFAC regulation in each location that will land.

5. Authorization of the administrators of each airport

6. Aircraft lease contract, must show a cash deposit of at least 300 million dollars.

7. Get the lessors to deliver the first equipment in the next 18 months.

8. But being a regional airline, it requires small planes with 50 to 90 seats and the Boeing that they are offering Sedena are the 737-800 with 190 seats and those cannot land in regional destinations

9. They are also inefficient because they have the cost of operating a large plane and not what is required for regional flights

AND PRECISELY BECAUSE of this new airline that will operate the National defense, It is that someone in the military had the brilliant idea of ​​taking control of the Aeropuerto del Norte, the terminal for private planes that private individuals have managed for 30 years through a concession. The failed new Mexican of the 4T I had already ruled out using the airport Mariano Escobedo of Monterrey due to the high rates charged by the Grupo Aeroportuario del Norte, which runs Ricardo Duenas, and its promoters found it easy to stay with the other. However, it has a runway of barely 1,800 meters, when the length required by planes Boeing, Airbus or Embraer to take off or land are three kilometers. As far as is known, Francisco Cervantes’ Business Coordinating Council has already mediated between Sedena and Grupo Monterrey.

YESTERDAY TWO SENIOR officials of the 4T returned to the charge with Banamexin accordance with what we stated here this Tuesday: the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador he does not lose hope that his government has some kind of control over him. The Governor of the Bank of Mexico, Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, assured that the Initial Public Offering has to be done here because it is a bank with a license to operate locally. And then the Undersecretary of the Treasury, Gabriel Yorio, spoke of something that was not very clear, but was understood as Banamex is the ideal bank that Banco del Bienestar requires to achieve financial inclusion. In both cases, the message that was sent had as a background AMLO’s declaration of wanting to buy the Banco Nacional de México, which runs Manuel Romo.

EFFECTIVELY, THE SENIOR david martinez intends to take control of Sapi Mexarrenda, which runs Alejandro Monzo. The financier from Monterrey already has around 35% of the bond of about 6 billion pesos that was placed in the international markets and is fighting to also keep the debt of the Stock Certificates, which add up to another 1,271 million. However, it is not easy with foreign holders, who control over 45% of the first paper. Target Moneda, IBO Capital Partners, Doubleline, Vontobel and A3 Capital funds. There is also guaranteed debt for 1.9 billion more from HSBC chaired by Jorge Arce, Bx+ from Antonio del Valle, Banco del Bajío from Sergio Onate and the Credit Suisse that commands Nicholas Troillet.

LAST WEEK in Detroit, Michigan, was the Plenipotentiary Meeting of Trade Ministers of the Asia-Pacific Partnership (APEC). The only country that did not attend was Mexico. Apparently the reason is that in 2024 the venue for the APEC meetings will be Peru, and given that official preparations have been made since the last meeting, Mexico opted for absence, due to the President’s conflicts. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with the President Dina Boluarte. So the country isolates itself from multilateral meetings while the Ministry of Economy, of Raquel Buenrostro, is more concerned with overregulating key sectors for the country’s competitiveness, such as railways and aviation. The snub of Mexico something very painful and highly questioned by the Joe Biden government last week.

IDB CAPITAL GROUP made the best offer to stay with the Mexican pharmaceutical laboratory Landsteiner Scientific. The investment fund run by Francisco Cano is offering to acquire the Bancomext debt carried by Luis Antonio Ramírez, the BBVA he commands eduardo osunaand Banorte de Carlos Hank González. The first, the government bank, has close to 850 million pesos in debt, and the other commercial banks close to 300 million more. Landsteiner, who chairs Miguel Granados, currently has current contracts for close to 2 billion pesos with the government and private pharmacies. It owns two plants, one that manufactures injectables and another that manufactures tablets. It has a staff of 200 workers.

COMPLAINTS CONTINUE from all private universities in the state of Jalisco against Fernando Petersen ArangurenSecretary of Health, and with Eduardo Vazquez Valls, general director of Education and Quality Research in Health, since no procedure is advancing that is not everything that has to do with the Autonomous University of Guadalajara. During the pandemic, petersen authorized more than 70 million pesos to remodel and equip the hospital of that private university on the grounds that spaces and beds were required to attend to the Covid emergency, while the two main civil hospitals in Guadalajara are struggling to find a budget. Will the complaint make it to the governor’s desk Enrique Alfaro?

