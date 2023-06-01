This is Porsche’s new logo, and if you’re not familiar with German sports car decals, some explanation may be needed. This is going to be… exciting. In German, yes. Can you see what’s different about the new logo without hints? Don’t worry, we’ll explain it all for you and also show you the old logos.

The top of the emblem is widened and the bottom is narrowed. Porsche claims that this makes the whole thing more ‘dynamic’ and sharper. There is a slightly wider border around the new design, while the whole thing gets a smooth background – apart from the red stripes with their new honeycomb structure. The small dots in the logo are therefore gone.

On the left the new logo, on the right the old | Photo: © Porsche

At the top there is new Porsche lettering and the middle shield now says Stuttgart in black letters. The horse is also slightly different. The antlers are also slimmer now, with more space around them. Oh, and the whole thing actually has a new gold hue too, which looks quite like rose gold in certain light. This way you can see the changes most clearly side by side.

‘Everything different, but still consistent,’ is how Porsche describes the changes. Of course it would never become radical. This is the brand behind the 911, remember? And that major changes are not always well received, BMW can relate to that. And Kia. We’ve long been glad that Porsche didn’t flat design went and came up with a logo without color.

The new Porsche logo took three years to create

Naughty employees have to sign 100 criminal logos at Porsche | Photo: © Porsche

Nevertheless, the brand spent three years working on the design of the new Porsche logo. The last change was in 2014. In fact, Porsche likes to refresh things every ten years or so, and the badge – which was designed by Franz Xaver Reimspieß and first used in 1952 – was also changed in 1954, 1963, 1973, 1994 and 2008.

“The key to the success of the Porsche brand is that we understand that we need continuous development in all areas – whether it is a design language or even our design principles, they must be constantly adapted and changed,” said Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche.

All logos in a row | Photo: © Porsche

And so is the emblem. Getting approval for the design of a new 911 is sometimes an interesting process, so you can imagine that the discussions surrounding the emblem are even more intense,” Mauer continues.

One of the few brands with an emblem

And Porsche is well aware that many manufacturers in the digital world are moving away from traditional logos and replacing them with only stylized text as the emblem. But not here. ‘There aren’t that many brands with an emblem anymore,’ says Mauer. ‘We believe in it. For us it is an important symbol and we are convinced that it is the right choice for our brand and supports our identity.’

What is the first car with the new Porsche logo?

And then the question everyone will be asking – the first car to feature the new badge will be the all-new Panamera which will be launched later this year. Other models will gradually follow and you can still buy earlier versions of the emblem from Porsche Classic. Very nice for your classic 911.