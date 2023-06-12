After his last visit to the MX LeagueAs technical director of Mazatlán, Francisco Palencia will return to the bench after having participated in the reality cooking show MasterChef Celebrity, where he demonstrated his skills as a chef.

However, after almost two years absent from soccer, a time that he has taken advantage of to update himself in Spain, the ‘Gatillero’ confirmed that he will be back as a strategist for the following season.

However, it will not be in Liga MX, nor in Europe, but in Costa Rica, where through a video on social networks the Sporting F.C.announced his arrival to take over the reins of the club for the second semester of 2023.

In the video they participate Luis Garcia and Christian Martinoliwhich announced the arrival of the ‘Gatillero’ to the Tico club, for which several fans, especially Mexicans, applauded this original welcome for Francisco Palencia.

Sporting FC of San José, has remained out of the qualifying positions in the last two seasons, so they hope with the arrival of the Mexican strategist, to turn the club’s situation around in the local tournament.