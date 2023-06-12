Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation: a suspect in the murder of a deputy from Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug Kolodich pleaded guilty

The man who is suspected of murdering a deputy from the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug Alexander Kolodich has admitted his guilt. The video of the interrogation of the accused is published Telegramchannel of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The 36-year-old detainee claims on camera that he was detained for killing a man. He explains that he stabbed his opponent because of the June 11 conflict. Now the suspect has been taken to the subdivision of the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia in Moscow for investigative actions.

According to investigators, on June 12, a 58-year-old man was found dead in the basement of a private house in the village of Sosenskoye in New Moscow, with marks from stab wounds on his body. There was a conflict between the deceased and the houseworker, its reasons are not specified.

As a result of the conflict, the detained man stabbed the victim, his wife drew attention to the screams from the basement. The woman also received stab wounds, now she is unconscious in one of the medical institutions in Moscow. After the crime, the suspect buried the deputy’s body and fled.

The murder of the Russian deputy became known on June 12. A REN TV source claimed that the detained man was a worker who helped Kolodich at the site. The suspect in the attack shared what happened with his brother, who called the son of the deceased.