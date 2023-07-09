Having GB on the smart cell phone is one of the biggest priorities of the users of the telephone companies in Mexico and in the world, which is why many will be happy to know about the special package recently released by Telcel.

Thanks to the greater opening of the market for telecommunications, internet and telephony During the last years in the Mexican Republic, there is currently a wide variety of mobile phone companies and packages.

And one of the aspects that mobile phone users pay the most attention to in the Mexican national territory are the GB for internet browsing and the amount of MB for social networks.

In this context, Telcel has recently announced that it has launched a new 150-peso package with unlimited internet, which has greatly attracted the attention of the company’s users. Carlos Slim.

However, it must be borne in mind that the Unlimited internet package for 150 pesos per month only applies from Monday to Sunday from 10 at night to 7 in the morning.

For its part, Telcel also offers a new unlimited internet package at a cost of 100 pesos, which has a schedule, like the 150-peso one, from Monday to Friday from 10 pm to 7 am.

In case of wanting to hire any of the unlimited nightly internet packages, be it the 100 pesos or the 150 pesos monthly, the user of the company of the Mexican tycoon must activate it in Mi Telcel or dial *111#.

It is worth mentioning that, to date, Mexican users do not have to settle for the traditional telephone companies that have been operating in the Mexican national territory for years, that is, Telcel, Movistar and AT&T, since there is a wide variety of Telephone companies that have quite competitive plans and costs by giving enough GB for internet browsing and social networks, as well as unlimited calls and messages in Mexico, the United States and Canada.