The use of credit and debit cards has increased exponentially in recent years, largely due to the huge campaigns that banks have carried out to promote their plastics. However, now the trend in transactions seems to be pointing more towards the technological.

Thus, it is believed that, together with electronic cards, the smart cell phone it would end up replacing bank cards in large markets, due to its great practicality.

And it is that, as has happened in the past with the change from cash to the greater use of credit and debit cards, now it is sought to make use of new technologies more and more to make transactions more practical, safe and comfortable. Bank transactions.

This is due to the fact that, given the increase in the use of bank cards, the number of crimes committed with them has also increased, from fraud to the theft of personal information.

Now, various markets around the world, as well as different banking institutions, are betting more on the Technological tools. This even in countries where the use of cash has been more difficult to eradicate, such as Mexico and other Latin American nations.

And since we are talking about Mexico, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has bet on the use of CoDiapplication that uses the infrastructure of the SPEI, to make payments with the cell phone. In addition, another of its most recent options, in this sense, is SayMoapplication that only requires the number of the smartphone to make a transfer.

On the other hand, another of the financial elements that will be highly threatened by the use of cell phones to carry out different banking operations are ATMs.

through the NFC technology of mobile devices, remote payments can be made through the smartphone. And it is that it is a high frequency wireless technology with a fairly short radius of action of 10 to 15 centimeters, for reasons of customer safety.

It is in this way that a person can carry out a payment with their cell phone compatible with NFC technology by bringing the device closer to a payment terminal. This type of tool, it should be said, is already being used in Mexico.