One year after her separation from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquéthe Colombian singer Shakira continues to vent after what happened and tries to turn the page.

Shakira has had to face very difficult times personally in recent months, because in addition to the break with Piqué, her father, William Mebarak, underwent serious health problems after a fall in May of last year, just when the news of their divorce.

The woman from Barranquilla gave an interview to People Español magazine, in which she talked about the difficult moments she went through when the divorce process and her father’s illness coincided. He described that period as the most difficult of this last period.

“Everything came together, my home was falling apart. I found out from the press that she had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU. I thought she wouldn’t survive that long. The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, left me when I needed it most, but I could not talk to him or receive the advice from my best friend that I would have needed so much. Shakira said.

Shakira’s father’s health problems

Shakira’s parents, William Mebarak and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll, were key supporters. They immediately traveled to Barcelona when they found out that her daughter was ending a 12-year relationship with Piqué.

For this reason, William’s health problems also greatly affected the singer, who had to accompany him in very difficult moments. Shakira confessed that her father, in less than six months, had to undergo five surgeries, suffered another accident and also had covid-19 twice.

“His recovery has been very hard and slow, but he is a wonderful man and an endearing character to all of us who always surprises us with his strength. My dad is the greatest example of resilience, and my mother by his side day and night, accompanying him, ”said Shakira.

Shakira also highlighted her mother’s support in this process and gave her parents an example of what a relationship should be, something she hoped to do with Piqué, before his infidelity with Clara Chía, who is now known, became known. His couple.

About the solid relationship of her parents, Shakira stressed: I hope it means a model for my children of love, patience in relationships, absolute dedication and desire to live.

Shakira has released several songs related to their separation and they have all been resounding successes. “Music saved my life and gave me wings to fly. He allowed me to be myself, he rescued me in the most difficult moments, ”she said.

24 hours ago the Colombian singer gave the public a new song in which she sings with her two children.

“Music connected with who I truly am, when I felt like I was losing myself. When I didn’t recognize myself, music was my mirror,” she added.

The songs have allowed Shakira to vent and express her feelings: “Denial, anger, pain, acceptance, mourning, hope, disappointment, hope again, illusion.”

SPORTS

More sports news