Good start: Luis Felipe Uribe, in the semi-final of the 3m springboard at the 2024 Olympic Games

The morning session on Tuesday for the Colombian delegation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games had a good result with the classification of the diver Juan Felipe Uribe to the 3-meter springboard semi-final.

Uribe was 17th with 375.90 points, thus advancing to the next phase, while Restrepo occupied position 209 with 361.10 units, which gives the former the option of moving forward in this competition.

Zongyuan Wang from China, dominated the previous series with 530.65 points, followed by his compatriot Siyi Xie, who took 509.60 points.

In athletics events, Natalia Linares She was 22nd with 6.40 meters in the long jump and was eliminated.

The best scores were those of the American Tara Davis, 6.90 points, Larissa Iapichinofrom Italy, 6.87 and the third place was occupied by the German, Milaika Mihambo, with 6.86 m.

They also did not make it to the semi-finals in the 400 metres. Evelis Aguilar and Lina Licona, who ended their participation in the Paris Games in this speed test in the repechage.

Aguilar was sixth in her repechage with 52.86 seconds, a series dominated by the British Victoria Ohuruguoguwith a figure of 50.59 s.

Licona, meanwhile, finished fourth with 51.90 s, a series won by the American Kendall Ellis, with a time of 50.44 s.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent from EL TIEMPO in Paris

@lisandroabel