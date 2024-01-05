Kylian Mbappé intends to finish this season with Paris Saint-Germain, and although he has not yet made a decision on his long-term future, the French giant is calm about the situation.
Mbappé's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, having signed a new two-year deal in May 2022. The player has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in 2024, which he can now negotiate following his entry to the last six months of his current contract.
But Mbappé has publicly stated that he has yet to make a decision on where he will be next season. That decision is not predetermined and will ultimately depend on how you see the PSG project in the coming months. After staying last summer, he always intended to complete the 2023/24 campaign at the Parc des Princes, seeing it as a chance to finally win the Champions League, but also potentially ending his stay in the city with the 2024 Olympics. .
PSG would not run out of money if Mbappé leaves, even if it is as a free agent. 90min understands that there is a legally binding agreement between the club and the player regarding a sum of up to €80m (£69m) that Mbappé would repay should he leave at the end of his contract without a transfer fee.
This number is variable and it is not simply a matter of Mbappé giving up his loyalty bonus. Other factors are also taken into account to calculate the final amount in what sources describe as a complicated legal agreement, based on how and when Mbappé leaves if that happens. However, he has already waived part of the loyalty bonus he was due last year, enough to convince PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his commitment to the club. If Mbappé extends his contract, he will receive the money given up.
The 24-year-old alluded to that agreement when he spoke this week: “I haven't made a decision yet. I haven't made a decision. With the agreement I had with the president in the summer, my decision is not important, as we managed to protect all parties and preserve the serenity of the club for the challenges to come, which is the most important thing.
The figure in question is close to what PSG could have obtained by selling him with a contract about to expire, so the club will not be left with nothing in such a scenario. That is why PSG is not worried about how the next few months will develop.
The current French champion does not rule out renewing its player's contract. If Mbappé decides to stay, he will most likely do so on an extension until 2025. On the contrary, a longer contract would be intended to facilitate a future transfer, protecting his market value.
If the decision is for Mbappé to choose Real Madrid, the Spanish giants don't much care how and when it happens. If it were now, they would pay a transfer bonus to PSG, but even if there was no need to part with a transfer bonus in the summer, they would end up paying a huge transfer bonus to Mbappé instead. In any case, the operation would have a considerable cost.
