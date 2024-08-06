Victim of a serious accident in Greece, according to the authorities Valerio Bianchi could not return to Italy on a state flight

Is called Valerio Bianchi the young man of just 22 years old who was seriously injured in a quad bike accident last August 1st while on holiday in Zakynthos. His life is not in danger, but he still needs optimal and urgent care. The problem, as explained in a desperate appeal that the boy’s mother made to the institutions, is that the bureaucracy does not provide for a state flight for this situation. The woman’s prayers, however, seem to have opened a door.

Valerio Bianchi is a young man of just 22 years old, with many passions like all his peers, who recently flew to Greece for a holiday on the island of Zakynthos. Last August 1st, during an excursion in Quadhad a bad accident and it is seriously injuredreporting a head trauma with pneumoencephalus and a maxillofacial trauma. The young man, as his mother Ilaria says, is breathing artificially, is intubated and in an induced coma.

He was initially transported to the hospital in Zakynthos, which however was not equipped to handle his situation, so on the evening of August 2nd he was transferred to Athenswhere he is still hospitalized today.

Valerio’s parents immediately flew to Greece and their intention was to bring their son back to Italy immediately after the operation he will have to undergo as soon as he stabilizes. But here, as Mrs. Ilaria De Paolis tells us, some obstacles arose. Apparently the Greek authorities do not allow access to state flights for situations in which there is no danger to life. The woman should have turned to private companies who would have presented her with estimates of over 30 thousand eurosin addition to not giving absolute guarantees of success of a critical trip in any case.

The desperate appeal of Valerio Bianchi’s mother

Mrs. Ilaria has thus sent a peck to the Italian Ambassador to Greece, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and to the President of the Republic, asking desperately that the necessary doors be opened for his son to return to Italy safely and on a state flight.

Apparently the voice of this desperate woman has reached the right people and it seems that the mechanism has come into play. unlocked. A few hours ago, on his profile Facebook, Ilaria DePaolis he wrote: