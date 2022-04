Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:54



Yesterday, the National Organization for the Blind (ONCE) and the companies Inoxpaser and Konery Energy Efficiency received the ‘Antonio Ruiz Giménez’ 2020 awards from the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (ISSL), dependent on the Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson. These awards recognize good practices in occupational risk prevention, innovation and promotion of a preventive culture.