Signs of recovery on the travel front in 2021 but the impact of the Covid pandemic on the recovery of tourism demand is still strong: according to Istat in 2021 the trips of Italians were 41 million and 648 thousand (281 million and 491 thousand overnight stays), next at the levels of 2020 but far from those prior to the pandemic of 2019. Faint signs of recovery are observed for holidays of 4 or more nights (+ 25%) and for summer holidays. The people who took at least one vacation between July and September are 33.9%, against 30.9% in 2020.