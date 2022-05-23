Finishing the season and fulfilling all football commitments, FC Barcelona ends one more year, but not just any one. A season full of a lot of turbulence, adversity and intensity for the Catalans, but which concludes with a more than optimistic result.
In order to evaluate the Barça team’s season, we will review some important points.
Lionel Messi and his separation from FC Barcelona
Since the departure of its most important player, Lionel Messi, Barça seemed to be entering a dark passage from which it would be difficult to get out, and it was not for less. The scoring quota and the ability to play offered by the Argentine star seemed to be an obvious reason why Barça came out afloat season after season.
Koeman: The inconsistency and his dismissal
After the unexpected exit of Messi, the ex trainer of the FC Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, could not obtain the awaited results. He was heavily criticized for his poor ability to interpret the parties and lack of clarity in the style that characterizes the institution so much.
Being away from European positions in LaLiga, Koeman seemed to make the situation worse with his constant negative speeches. He had a weak and characterless team, which seemed listless in every game. The culé fans pressed and demanded changes in the technical aspect until what we all expected happened; the termination of the Dutch coach’s contract.
The arrival of Xavi and the recovery of the style
There was a lot of expectation and hope with the arrival of former Barça player and legend, Xavi Hernández. He arrived at a time when his fans and team needed a switchchange.
The team responded positively. In addition to the high spirits of having a new coach with a definite idea, Barça seemed to have found the necessary synergy to compete in the remainder of the season. Conclude a complex football stage seeking to be as close to the top positions.
Xavi’s team had just played well in Spain and managed to get good results in the Europa League after beating Napoli and entering the quarter-final stage. However, the good play and improvement in the tactical system were not enough for him to qualify for the semi-finals.
Runner-up in LaLiga and participation in the Champions League, guaranteed
Despite not having won any title, FC Barcelona managed to consolidate itself in European positions, surpassing the realistic expectation that remained for the rest of the season. Culminating as runner-up in LaLiga, Barça ensures a group of important things that will add up positive for next season.
A season that painted a resounding failure on all sides, but in the end and analyzing cold, there are very positive things to rescue.
By Juan L. Medina – Twitter @medinafut
