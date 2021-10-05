The anime of Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular that premiered last year and continued throughout. As far as the West is concerned, it was transmitted through Crunchyroll. Until now it had not reached other video-on-demand services.

But that changed this week: Funimation announced that this anime, which is a studio work MAPPA, can already be seen through its catalog. Since October 4, it has reached its platform.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best anime of recent times

The anime can be enjoyed from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Likewise, in Latin American countries where it has a presence.

As far as Europe is concerned, in this case it takes over Wakanim, company that depends on Funimation. The series can be seen in its original language with subtitles, but it will also be dubbed in others. It is the first time that it is accessible to its members.

Gojo Satoru looks like in Kaisen 0 Jujutsu movie

In total, there are 24 episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, as they were issued over six months. It is an adaptation of the original manga by Gege Akutami, which is published in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from Shueisha.

So far the series has more than 55 million copies in circulation, both in physical and digital format, in Japan. Regarding Latin America, editorial Panini It is who is in charge of its publication.

The series is available in original language, but includes dubbing

Suehira handle, content director of Funimation Global Group, had some comments about this premiere. ‘We know that Funimation fans will be excited to explore the world [de] JUJUTSU KAISEN ‘ he started saying.

Later, he stated that ‘the narrative, animation and characters of the series form a masterful narrative tapestry’. It is one of the best anime that have come out of the hands of the studio MAPPA in its history.

Although a second season of the anime has not yet been confirmed, an animated film will be released in theaters in the country of the Rising Sun on December 24. Is about Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which would become a prequel to the series.

It is possible that this film, after a while, will also reach Funimation, as well as Crunchyroll. But this still needs to be confirmed. We will have to wait and keep an eye on any announcement.

