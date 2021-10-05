by Roberto Machel

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The National Confederation of Transport (CNT) and the association that represents the vehicle assemblers, Anfavea, defended this Tuesday, at a hearing in the Senate, that the mixture of biodiesel in diesel should be set at 10% , citing that levels above this index generate problems for the engines.

This would mean a reduction compared to the 13% that could be in force by law this year, according to a rule that provides for gradual increases in the biodiesel blend.

The 10% level is in effect for the November and December period, after the government reduced the mixture due to the high costs of the product, in the wake of the strong demand for soy, which accounts for more than 70% of the raw material of biodiesel in Brazil.

“The CNT is defending the maintenance of 10%, which is what it is now”, said the executive director of the CNT, Bruno Batista, during the hearing.

“We believe in the mediation of Parliament… it is no use denying the problem, we need to make policy in a way that is favorable to the country,” he added.

According to CNT, the larger blend of biodiesel generates problems such as clogging of filters, injection nozzles, formation of residues in fuel tanks, in addition to sludge in the crankcase and difficulties in cold starting.

Asked by Reuters whether it seeks to change the legislation, the CNT stated that it “is working politically to solve the problem” and that one of the intentions “is to make a formal request” for change.

The technical director of the National Association of Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), Henry Joseph Junior, also defended the maintenance of the 10% mixture.

“Anfavea understands that the use with contents above 10%, with the current quality and technical specifications, is not recommended”, said Joseph, noting that the testing process for a larger mixture, previously, was run over.

He also said that other technological routes for the production of biofuels are being successfully adopted in Europe.

The president of Fecombustíveis, Paulo Miranda, highlighted during the event that the gas station sector, as a result of the biodiesel problems, faces frequent complaints from truck drivers for the quality of the product.

“Complaints are frequent and stations are often sued by truck owners.”

PRODUCERS REBATE

Also present at the hearing, the president of the Mato Grosso Soy and Corn Producers Association (Aprosoja), Fernando Cadore, said that it is necessary to improve quality and evolve with technologies, but that measures cannot be taken to limit biodiesel production , such as those defended by CNT and Anfavea.

“Limiting the incorporation of biofuels would not be a smart action, as we would be discouraging production”, he declared during the hearing.

He conceded that the cost of biofuel got “a little higher” proportionately, given the drop in oil during the pandemic, but that this must be equalized as fossil fuel rises again.

The president of Aprosoja recalled that Brazil is heavily dependent on soy exports, especially to China, and limiting oilseed processing in the country could affect the production chain.

From the processing, the industry produces soy bran, an important feed ingredient for the meat industry, in addition to oil, which is required to produce biodiesel and is consumed for food purposes.

Along the same lines, the president of the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (Abiove), André Nassar, stated that the discussion should be about improving the quality and not reducing the mixture.

“Biodiesel has different characteristics from diesel, which do require some changes in practices, and it is up to those in the chain to adopt these practices,” he said, noting that there are six stages that the biofuel goes through after the producer.

“Farmers said they are willing to work with the rest of the chain to implement these practices, but we were ignored.”

Nassar also pointed out that he believes that biodiesel is “under attack” and that the definition of percentages of mixtures is up to the federal government, which set percentages as part of a public policy.

“A coalition was formed, in my view, (bringing groups together) that could not even be together, because the size of the sectors that are there, raises me concern even from a competitive point of view, with a fully prepared, structured discourse, this is not right.”

Nassar also stressed that he sought out several of the organizations that formed such a coalition, and that none of them was interested in learning about Abiove’s quality specification program.

“Actually, it’s not a question of quality, but of setting biodiesel at a lower level, of harming an industry that is bringing changes in the fuel market.”

(With additional reporting by Marta Nogueira)

