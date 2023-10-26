Duván Zapata is Torino’s main attacking reference of Italy and the undisputed starter of coach Iván Juric, who sees the Colombian as a key piece in his game scheme. However, the man from Cali missed the last game of the team after a muscle injury.

It may be of interest to you: Jurgen Klopp exploits and defends Luis Díaz from destructive criticism

The Colombian National Team player, last Saturday, October 21, He missed the duel against Inter Milan for date 9 of Italian Serie A, due to a muscle injury that forced him to be absent.

“Duván Zapata He has suffered prolonged trauma to the left rectus femoris. The prognosis will be definitive according to the clinical evolution,” was the official statement from Torino after Duván’s injury was confirmed.

Duván Zapata has suffered an elongative trauma to the left femoral back. La prognosi verrà definita secondo l’evoluzione clinica dell’infortunio. pic.twitter.com/iGqjBCEAKn — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) October 20, 2023

Duván Zapata recovered from the injury and will be able to play with Torino

This Thursday, the newspaper Tuttosport confirmed that the Colombian Duván Zapata received a medical discharge and will be able to return to the playing fields. The 32-year-old from Cali could be in this Saturday’s match, where Torino faces Lecce on matchday 10 of Serie A.

The experienced forward overcame muscle problems and he is ready to once again command the attack of the Granata team, Duván Zapata revealed in the aforementioned media.

We tell you: James Rodríguez, humiliated: the unexpected defeat that Sao Paulo suffered

This season, the Colombian National Team striker has played eight games with the Torino shirt, in the Italian league, and He has scored two goals in 594 minutes played.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO