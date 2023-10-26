The drama will continue to escalate in the episode 334 from ‘There is room at the bottom’. The América TV series will show us the hard road it will have Cristobal to rescue June, since he will discover the location of Benjamín’s apartment and will fight him. But everything could turn red after the kidnapper looked for a knife to threaten the life of Diego Montalbán’s son, who wants to save ‘Charito’s’ niece at any cost.

If you want to know how this tense confrontation will end, in the following note we will give you all the details so that you do not miss the new episode of ‘AFHS’which could bring more than one surprise and will leave all its fans with their hearts in their mouths.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’ vs. ‘Dad in trouble’: who won in the rating on October 23?

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 334 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 334 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 334‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Thursday, October 26, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, Cristóbal discovered the location of Benjamín’s apartment, with whom he will fight fists in order to rescue July, since she knows that he has kidnapped her. However, this will not please the kidnapper, who will arm himself with a knife to prevent his plan from being thwarted and will threaten to take the life of young Montalbán.

What time to watch chapter 334 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

season 10 of‘AFHS’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pminAmerica TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the corresponding schedules:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Cristóbal found July’s whereabouts and came face to face with Benjamín

USA: 5:40 pm (Pacific time)

5:40 pm (Pacific time) Mexico: 7.40 pm

7.40 pm Ecuador: 8.40 pm

8.40 pm Colombia: 8.40 pm

8.40 pm Venezuela: 9.40 pm

9.40 pm Chili: 10.40 p.m.

10.40 p.m. Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

10.40 p.m. Spain:3.40 am (the next day)

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

YOU CAN SEE: The reason why Benjamín kidnapped July in ‘AFHS’ was discovered: “You have never looked at me like that”

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘At the bottom there is room’ is broadcast on the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Benjamín confessed that the reason he kidnapped July was because she was going to abandon him for Cristóbal. Photo: composition LR/América TV

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: what radical decision did the Gonzales make in response to July’s disappearance?

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love relationship of ‘Jimmy’ (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia (Karime Scander), with the attraction between Joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra), July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Benjamín attacked July after setting a trap for him, what happened?

What is the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto

#room #bottom #VIVO #season #episode #schedule #channel #watch #online