With great success, institutions and stakeholders continue to implement the directives of wise leadership to meet the requirements of Emirati familyAt the forefront of which is adequate housing according to the best standards, in accordance with safety and sustainability requirements, our traditions and our way of life, and also in a way that reflects and expresses our identity and authentic heritage.

The Al Mughira housing project, which was launched yesterday in the port, represents a new qualitative addition that certainly contributes to the happiness of citizens with distinguished housing services that guarantee them … not only family stability and safety, but also community cohesion.

These integrated housing communities, which direct the wise leadership to expand their construction, provide everything that a citizen family needs: mosques, schools, shops, recreational facilities, beaches and parks, in a community environment that stimulates a healthy lifestyle that encourages sport.

An ideal environment embodying the vision of the leadership calling for ensuring decent and decent livelihoods for every citizen, with high levels of well-being in various social and urban aspects.

In such a modern residential system, which provides everyone with the greatest amount of privacy, new generations are raised in happy families enjoying safety and stability, whose children have established the foundations and values ​​of our local culture, and look to the future to continue the march of achievements in light of a strong, cohesive society capable of crossing the new fifty. Confident and optimistic.

“the Union”