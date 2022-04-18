Wednesday, April 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia loses to Brazil in the women’s South American, live

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Colombia Women's U-20 National Team

Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team

Match of the final home run of the tournament that is played in Chile.

The Colombian National Team faces its first challenge in the final home run of the South American Women’s Sub-20, facing the powerful and favorite Brazil.

Brazil goes ahead 1-0 with a goal from Giovaninha, in the 16th minute of the first half.

The party gets 2-0 in favor of the Brazilians, after Liced Serna’s own goal, at minute 38 of the first half.

Finished the first part.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #loses #Brazil #womens #South #American #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Petrobras begins binding phase to sell part of joint venture in the Gulf of Mexico - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.