Colombia loses to Brazil in the women’s South American, live

Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team
Colombian Football Federation
Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team
Match of the final home run of the tournament that is played in Chile.
April 18, 2022, 06:20 PM
The Colombian National Team faces its first challenge in the final home run of the South American Women’s Sub-20, facing the powerful and favorite Brazil.
Brazil goes ahead 1-0 with a goal from Giovaninha, in the 16th minute of the first half.
The party gets 2-0 in favor of the Brazilians, after Liced Serna’s own goal, at minute 38 of the first half.
Finished the first part.
April 18, 2022, 06:20 PM
