The birthplace of the passport cannot be changed, so Monia Kuokkanen decided to tattoo her beloved Turku on her skin. Originally from Häme, his wife Markus Rous does not have as strong feelings for his homeland.

“I thought always that Turku is the best place in the world and I will never leave it. Then I was the first group of friends to move out. ”

The studies brought Many Kuokkanen29, from Turku to Helsinki in 2015. Spouse found in Helsinki Markus Rousi and extensive job opportunities made Turku stay in the city.

The couple bought a two-piece apartment in West Herttoniemi in 2020. They paid 257,000 euros for a 50-square-meter two-piece apartment.

The duo has had an excellent time at home, but sometimes Kuokka is bitten by the upcoming Turku offer on social media.

“That’s where you would get crazy lullabies. Just a couple of weeks ago, I sent Markus a link to move to Turku. ”

Turku is not just about people.

“I don’t feel like I’m from Helsinki, I’m from Turku.”

Throughout the passport of Kuokkanen from Turku, Kannus is marked as the birthplace because he lived in Ostrobothnia during his early childhood.

“I was always bothered that my passport does not read Turku, even though I am from Turku. Then I decided I wanted Turku on my skin. ”

Tattoo artists from Helsinki would have made Tampere free, but they wanted to charge a hundred euros for Turku. Kuokkanen finally headed to Turku for tattooing.

The couple’s life together has been built in Helsinki, so at least for the time being it will remain a hometown. In the summer, however, there is a big change in life that has made Kuokkanen think about Turku from a completely new perspective: the couple is expecting their first child, the calculated time is in July.

“We have talked a lot about this, and I have had an identity crisis, that I am having a child in Helsinki.”