Just a few days after the start of the Good End 2022the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), shared more information on what consumers should do in the event of problems with compliance with a offer or discountsas well as misleading advertisingin this end of promotions.

The prophecy shares with users some recommendations on what they should do in case they do not participating companies and businesses do not want to comply with their offers, or with whom you should go in these cases in which what they advertise is not fulfilled.

We recommend you read:

The attorney invites consumers to do the following:

Consumers have this option, because a number of companies register on this site and you can reach an agreement immediately. You just have to call 55 5568 8722 or 800 468 8722as well as send an email to [email protected]

It should be noted that for the Good End 2022 there will be a special schedule from 9 in the morning to 9 at night. If the company is not registered in reconcileexpressProfeco suggests calling the Consumer Phone or go to an office.

We recommend you read:

SAT doubles difficult-to-collect debts

Inflation: How much will you pay in ISR next year 2023?

Contact the Consumer Telephone:

This option is so that consumers can defend their rights or request advice to make a claim, customers can call 55 5568 8722 or 88 468 8722as well as send an email to: asesorí[email protected]

Consumer Defense Offices:

In the event that the complaint cannot be resolved through Conciliaexprés or ConcilianetThose interested can go to the offices of the prophecy. To find the closest to your homes you can consult: https://bit.ly/3gCJE1k

This is the fourth option for consumers, which works as reconcileexpress, but it can be used online, via cell phone, tablet or computer. According to the Profeco “It is an easier way to reach an agreement with the suppliers registered with Profeco”.