Because of weak domestic demand, which led to a decline in imports, the current account surplus reached 2.77 trillion yen ($18.8 billion) in July, beating experts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll for a surplus of 2.3 trillion yen.

According to data from the Ministry of Finance, this is the sixth consecutive month that a surplus has been registered.

Over the past year, current account data reflected the difficulties caused by rising energy costs and a weak yen for the world’s third largest economy, which relies heavily on imports of fuel and raw materials.

Japan’s status as an export powerhouse has declined in recent years, partly because companies have shifted their production abroad.

Nevertheless, exports remained strong in the April-June period, but shipments to China fell 13.4 percent in July, marking the eighth consecutive month of decline.

Total exports fell 5.0 percent year-on-year in the first half of August after declining by 0.3 percent in July, indicating that the global slowdown is negatively affecting the economy.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Japan suffered two consecutive quarters of contraction during the remainder of this year,” said Minami of Norinchukin. “The chance of an early end to ultra-loose monetary policy is diminishing.”

The Japanese economy has seen a belated recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic this year, but rising costs of living and faltering global demand have clouded the outlook.

Given such uncertainties, BoJ policymakers have confirmed their intention to keep monetary policy ultra-loose until recent cost-driven inflation turns into price hikes driven by domestic demand and higher wage growth.