Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova urged to celebrate the New Year in COVID-free mode. About it reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru portal.

“Most importantly, the holidays should not lead to a new round of morbidity in Russia: it is imperative to comply with restrictive measures and conduct events in the COVID-free mode,” she said.

According to her, the Russian regions should increase the rate of vaccination against coronavirus infection before the New Year holidays.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that over the week the situation with COVID-19 has worsened in the Ivanovo, Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, Orenburg, Tambov and Chelyabinsk regions, as well as in Altai, Bashkiria, Dagestan and Chuvashia. At the same time, an improvement is observed in the Belgorod and Kaliningrad regions and Karachay-Cherkessia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously warned citizens that the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus is progressing at a rapid pace. According to the head of state, the complexity of the epidemiological situation is becoming more obvious.

Putin urged Russians on New Year’s holidays not to ignore the recommendations of experts and to take precautions.