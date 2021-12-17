This is the sad story of a poor man blind persian cat. It seems that his delicate health conditions are due to the fact that they have always kept him in a dirty cage. He grew up in an unsuitable, unhealthy and unsafe space for him. Fortunately, her happy ending soon arrived: now her life has changed.

Moet is a Persian cat of white color, which he survived these first months of his life in terrible conditions. Nobody knows how he is still alive: he is blind due to an infectious disease that no one has cured, because he practically lived left to himself.

Today Moet has become the ambassador of stray cats. Raised in an illegal kennel where no one cared for him, because they only thought about making profits, the cat even lives in Muscat, which is the capital city of Oman.

The Moet cat he was later transferred to a pet shop. His living conditions were still very bad. He lived in a small cage where everything was dirty. And once again no one was taking care of him. For a very young kitten like him it was a nightmare.

Moet never had access to enough water and food to grow. And he soon fell ill with feline flu. THE Omani Paws rescuers they brought him to safety, immediately guaranteeing him the necessary veterinary care. His condition was very serious.

Blind Persian cat is rescued by rescuers

Unfortunately, despite the intervention of the veterinarians, the damage to the eyes was irreversible. To save him they had to remove them: he would have continued to live without sight, but with the love of a family forever, which soon arrived.

A few weeks after the surgery, Moet met his foster mom and now lives with two other kittens, who have become his siblings.