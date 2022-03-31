Golf | Tiger Woods plays a practice tour with his son in the Masters arena – speculation of a return to action is accelerating

Woods has not participated in the official race since the serious car accident in February 2021.

Come back the most significant player in top golf in recent decades Tiger Woods after a break of more than a year to the real action next week in the first major competition of the season at the Masters?

The speculation and expectations associated with it have intensified in recent days, as media reports say American Woods played at least Tuesday on a practice tour at the Masters Arena, Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

According to media reports, his son played with 46-year-old Woods Charlie Woods as well as a good friend and colleague Justin Thomaswhich ranks seventh on this week’s world list.

Experts according to Woods, he went to test whether he could play on the Augusta field, which has elevation differences. The test was necessary because a golf cart is not allowed in professional competitions.

Woods has only been seen playing once after he was seriously injured in a car accident in February 2021.

This happened in December last year when Woods and his son Charlie took part in a two-day invitational competition for the major winners and their families at the PNC Championship.

Woods, who used a golf cart there, made it clear that his badly injured right leg could not withstand a full round of golf.

In February Woods said at a media meeting that he has practiced mainly close play and shorter iron punches because his right leg gets too hard on long punches.

In recent weeks, Woods has been seen frequently practicing at Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

Woods ’name can still be found on the list of participants for the 86th time to play Masters. Woods has competed in the Masters 23 times.

In 2019, after several back surgeries, Woods took his fifth win and 15th major title at the Masters. That achievement is widely regarded as one of the finest comebacks in sports history, considering all sports.