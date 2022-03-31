By Daan Hakkenberg

The millimeter sprint between Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert was the dreamed climax of the Tour of Flanders in 2020. The two super talents who have already brought each other to unprecedented heights in the cross-country on a viaduct near Oudenaarde as the cycling duel of the future. This was also the case in recent weeks. The conflict was carefully brought to a new boiling point. It is great that two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar is participating, but on Sunday it would mainly be about Van der Poel versus Van Aert. Until Thursday afternoon, just before the reconnaissance, when the ominous message came from the Jumbo-Visma camp that Van Aert is ill and most likely will not start.