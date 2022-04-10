Golf | Tiger Woods ’legendary iron bat set was sold for a wild record amount

Woods won all four majors in a row in 2000-01 with the same set of irons.

Golf superstar Tiger Woods reached one of the tremendous achievements of his career at the turn of the millennium, winning four major tournaments of the sport in a row.

Winning that 2000 US Open, the British Open and PGA Championships, and the 2001 Masters is known as the “Tiger Slam,” and is really appreciated. Also among collectors.

The Titleist 681-T iron racket set used by Woods in the “Tiger Slam” was sold at auction for as much as $ 5.156 million, or about $ 4.74 million, ESPN on Sunday.

Golf the price record for memorabilia was shattered at the same time, as the previous record was due to the 1930s Horton Smith $ 682,000 paid for the green jacket he won from the Masters.

Your iron set auction Todd Brockwho bought it in 2010 for about $ 57,000.

“I had rackets for 12 years and I never told anyone I owned them. They were in a nice frame in my office. I’m not a person investing in collectibles, so no one saw those irons, ”Brock explained.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see them for 12 years, and this is a bit like Rembrandt when someone takes it to their castle and will never see it again. I feel blessed to see them, but now is the time for someone else to do something bigger and better with them, ”Brock, who calls himself a super fan of Tiger Woods, continued, referring to the famous Dutch master painter.