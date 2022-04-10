Volleyball VaLePa started the men’s final series with a meager away victory: “The team stays together”

Savo Volley rose to pint in the fourth set, but the team’s fight was interrupted.

Four The champion of the previous volleyball season, VaLePa, started the spring finals on Sunday with a win, when he defeated Savo Volley in the men’s league 3–2.

VILEPA clearly won two lots in Siilinjärvi, but Timo Tolvasen coach Savo Volley got rid of his initial tension on a long break and won the third set.

“VaLePa was much more ready than we to play in the final level. It was sluggish, not brave enough. Antti Siltala then brought the look and courage to the game, ”Tolvanen commented.

Fourth the lot was already going to guests for Janne Kangaskokon coached by lightweight led the lot by six points 21–15. Savo Volley rose like a miracle trade in particular Michael Michelaun and thanks to Siltala for the winnings.

“Less often that kind of lead is lost, but the guy got good self-confidence on top, and individual balls can be very important,” Kangaskokko said.

“Another team like us might have played the fifth set differently. The team stayed together, and they trusted in their own making, ”Kangaskokko commented.

Experienced ValEa found its level again in the final installment. In the match 19 points scored Sakari Mäkinen hit the guests from the first match ball to a 15-11 win.

“VaLePA had longer good periods, so it deserved to win,” Tolvanen said.

Michelau scored 26 points for Savo Volley and 14 points for Siltala. Siltala did not start the match.

“Savo rotated his line-up a lot. The balance of power varied during the match. We got a lot of useful data from Michelau’s and Siltala’s four-place attack on the next matches in the home hall, ”Kangaskokko analyzes.

As usual, four victories are needed for the championship. The next two matches will be played in Sastamala, and next weekend the teams will return to Kuopio.