Golf | The ranking of the golf teacher who made a hole-in-one at the PGA rose by a whopping 3,000 places

Michael Block finished 15th in the PGA Championship and made quite a leap in the world golf rankings.

Golf instructor (pro golf) by Michael Block the ranking rose from 3,580 to 577 in the golf ranking list published on Monday, reports news agency AFP.

The ranking rose so drastically because Block finished 15th in the PGA Championship, one of the season’s majors, which ended on Sunday.

The ranking was the best for those working at golf clubs since 1986, when Lonnie Nielsen finished eleventh in the PGA.

Blockin46, ranking also means he will enter next year’s PGA Championship without qualifying.

Block also received an invitation to the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA tour this week. In addition, he received an invitation to the RBC Canadian Open to be played at the beginning of June.

Block’s biggest star moment was on the 15th hole on Sunday. He hit a hole-in-one straight into the hole.

“This has been an unreal experience, and I had this strange feeling that life will not be quite the same from now on,” Block said, according to AFP.

Block received 288,333 dollars (about 267,000 euros) as a reward for his excellent performances.

Won the PGA Championship Brooks Koepka.