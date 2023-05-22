The only black Republican in the US Senate will compete to represent the party in the 2024 elections

South Carolina State Senator Tim Scott officially announced this Monday (May 22, 2023) his candidacy for the Republican seat in the 2024 US elections. He is the only black Republican senator in the US Senate.

With the candidacy, the congressman will compete for the vacancy with the former president donald trumpthe former UN Ambassador (United Nations) Nikki Haleyformer Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former host Larry Elder.

At a rally this Monday morning (May 22), Scott made his candidacy official by talking about “Liberty and Hope”. The congressman hopes to attract Republican voters who do not identify with the speeches of Trump, who remains a favorite to represent the Republican Party in the 2024 elections.

“Our party and our nation are at a moment of choice: victimization or victory? Complaint or grandeur? I choose freedom, hope and opportunity.” said the senator.

the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantismust send the documentation to formalize the candidacy to the Federal Election Commission on thursday (25.may). He is the best-placed Republican to face former President Donald Trump in the party’s primary, according to opinion polls. The official launch should take place next week.