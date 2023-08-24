It is not easy for anyone who plays golf in Norway to reach the top of the world. Viktor Hovland did it – also thanks to video games. Now he’s reaching for the highest prize money in his sport.

Gwill Viktor Hovland pull off another coup? From Thursday to Sunday, the Tour Championship, the last play-off tournament in the FedexCup, the PGA Tour’s season standings, will be held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta/USA. The Norwegian from Oslo moved up to second place in the Fedex Cup with his spectacular victory in the BMW Championship on Sunday at Olympia Fields south of Chicago. This gives the 25-year-old Scandinavian the first chance to win the tournament, the highest prize money in golf, at 18 million dollars (16.6 million euros).

Since 2019, the season finale has been organized in the so-called “Starting Strokes Format”, in which the participants start with different results according to their placement in the Fedex Cup. Austria’s Sepp Straka, who had qualified last for the top 30, starts the first round ten strokes behind the leader.