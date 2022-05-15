Golf | For Sanna Nuutinen, the best investment of the new season in the toughest professional tour for women

Sanna Nuutinen left several well-known players behind.

Helsinki Sanna Nuutinen is gradually approaching top rankings in the first season of his career on the LPGA’s toughest professional tour for golfers.

Nuutinen shared 12th place in his fourth LPGA race of the season, which ended late Sunday night. It was played in New Jersey in the United States.

In the first half of the closing round, Nuutinen lost his position slightly after making the bogies in the first and ninth holes.

The result started to come in the second half, and accelerated by three birds, the number of beats was 71. The total result was -9 (67 + 68 + 73 + 71).

Nuutinen, 31, was left behind by several well-known major winners.

Last In the autumn qualifiers, Nuutinen received a limited right to play for the LPGA, which allows him to enter only part of the tour’s competitions.

That’s why he’s only accumulated four starts so far. Of the three previous ones, he had finished 42nd, 27th and 67th.

So Nuutinen has been able to continue in all the LPGA competitions he has played so far. In the fourth start came the first round results below 70.

The competition was won by Australia Minjee Lee.

Third Finland’s number one woman playing LPGA through Matilda Castren still looking for top notch. Now the result was shared 64th place with a total result of par.

Castren started the season in January in 10th place, giving indications of the continuation of last season’s great performance.

Since then, the best ranking has been 25th, which came in March in the first major race of the season. Before this week, he finished 56th in the previous two races.