Monday, May 16, 2022
Juan Pedro López: why has he held on to the leadership of the Giro?

May 15, 2022
in Sports
Juan Pedro Lopez |

Juan Pedro Lopez.

The Spanish came a dream dressed in pink.

The Spanish Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo), who continues to lead the Giro d’Italia and acknowledged that it was “a difficult day to maintain” the pink jersey due to the mountainous profile of the seventh stage of the competition.

The Sevillian runner reached the finish line 1.47 minutes behind the winner Jai Hundley and from a group of favorites including Richard Carapaz, Romain Bardet, Mikel Landa and Joao Almeida.

the hard part is coming

“When I arrived at my first Giro I did not expect to wear the pink jersey, so it was hard to believe my masseuse when she told me at the finish line that i still have it. I’m very tired, but luckily I have a rest day tomorrow,” she said.

Juanpe apologized to a rival with whom he had a friction of bicycles, “a sharpener”, that forced the Spanish to set foot on the ground. After that I launched the Andalusian threw the bottle to the asphalt. A small incident that he wanted to erase with the apology.

Juan Pedro López continues to lead the general classification ahead of Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

He knows that defending his condition will not be easy, especially when the mountain plateaus arrive, when the caravan tackles the toughest hilltop finishes of the race.

EFE

