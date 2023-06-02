A study published by Astons, a company of international experts in residence and citizenship through investment, revealed what are The safest countries for those considering an alternative residence or citizenship in order to offer your family a better quality of life.

To establish which those countries are, the firm analyzed the Global Peace Index (GPI) score of the most popular nations with a Golden Visa, also known as a Golden Passport, a term used to refer to certain types of policies that allow a foreign citizen, regardless of their origin, can access citizenship or residence in a country in exchange for a certain level of investment.

The GPI, it should be noted, is a score attributed to each country based on its degree of safety for visitors and new arrivals, and is calculated using a wide variety of parameters, such as ongoing national and international conflicts, the social security and militarization.

So things, the lower the score, the safer a country is perceived to be.

What are those countries?

With a score of 1,269, New Zealand is the country with the safest Golden Visa in the world. Residency is granted to those who invest between NZ$5-15 million over four years, and after five years of residency, full citizenship can be applied for.

The IPG score of Austria, out of 1,300, makes it the second safest nation on the list and the one that offers a Golden Passport, although access to citizenship is not easy. After investing three million euros, you may be considered for citizenship, but the decision is entirely at the discretion of the Austrian government.

PortugalFor its part, it obtains a score of 1,301, which makes it the third safest nation, but although residence was previously available after several months for those who invested 280,000 euros in the country’s real estate market, that country has recently taken the decision to close his residency program through investment.

Singapore (1,326) and Swiss (1,357) are also safe nations for new residents. The former requires a minimum investment of 10 million Swiss dollars, while the latter is more affordable, with a minimum investment of 250,000 Swiss francs.

View of the Swiss Alps.

Other countries listed in the top 10 safest for investors are Canada, Malaysia, Australia, Mauritius and Spain.

Astons immigration expert Alena Lesina explains, however, that “although some of the safest options are New Zealand and Austria, there are many areas that don’t rank as high on the current Peace Index, but do offer a plethora of safe havens for investors.

According to Lesina, “nations such as Greece, Cyprus, Malta and the Caribbean tend to be some of the most popular with older investors, particularly due to their slower pace of life, attractive tax environments, low cost of life and the safe haven they offer.

dangerous countries

The Astons report also talks about the most dangerous ‘golden’ nations in the world. Then, Türkiye scored highlywith 2,785, due in large part to its location between Europe and the Middle East.

The United States follows. With a GPI score of 2,440, that country is considered more dangerous for new residents than countries like Egypt, Namibia, and Cambodia, to name just a few from the report.

That the United States appears in this part of the list may come as a surprise to some people. In the words of Alena Lesina, “There are many high net worth individuals who are choosing to leave the United States at this time. This is partly due to the high tax laws, but also because they seek to ensure a better quality of life and a higher degree of security for themselves and their families.

As explained by the immigration expert, although the United States is one of the “most progressive nations in the world, crime with firearms continues to be an extreme concern for many residents.”

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING